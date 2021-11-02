Racing news for Saturday, October 30, 2021

Splendid Vision lands the upset at 20-1

Splendid Vision, trained by Roy Matthews and ridden by Oshane Nugent, started the day rolling as a 20-1 upsetter in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000) call at six furlongs.

For the first part of the race, Splendid Vision watched as Blind Faith (Tevin Foster) and Glock (Linton Steadman) vied for the lead. Splendid Vision drew closer to the leaders navigating the half-mile turn, positioning herself for the stretch run.

In the lane, Splendid Vision produced a strong run in deep stretch to beat Glock by three lengths, winning in a time of 1:15.0. Lord Ashton (Christopher Mamdeen) finished third.

Doctor Grey strolls home

The consistent five-year-old grey gelding Doctor Grey easily dispatched of rivals, winning by 10 ½ lengths in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards non-winners of two going six furlongs.

Always in the pace, Doctor Grey was held in third place behind Faulyna Forever (Gregory Gordon) and Star Lee (Romario Spencer) going into the half-mile (800m) turn.

Then jockey Roger Hewitt let loose the Joseph Thomas trainee approaching the distance, Doctor Grey surrounded horses entering the straight, and then accelerated and won handily. Stacyslady (Chalrick Budhai) was second, and Faulyna Forever third. Doctor Grey was timed in 1:17.4 seconds.

Chris Mamdeen notches win number 150

Jockey Christopher Mamdeen rode his 150th winner when he guided home My Mom Juss in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000 - $200,000) call over 7 ½ furlongs.

Mamdeen held the Ian Alexander-trained My Mom Juss off the pace set by Senor Kwanzi (Omar Walker), Ridewiththemob (Javaniel Patterson) and Royal Aviator (Robert Halledeen).

Soon after Ridewiththemob alone went into the lead and brought the field into the lane ahead of Royal Aviator. Inside the final furlong, Mamdeen brought My Mom Juss on the outside with a strong run to win by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:39.2. Royal Aviator was second and Ridewiththemob third.

Step In Faith wins with equipment change

Racing with the tongue-tie and visor off and with the figure-8 on, the Anthony Subratie-conditioned Step In Faith made one move in a four-year-old and upwards event over five furlongs straight.

Jordan Barrett broke Step In Faith running and led ahead of Jon P (Richard Henry) at the off. Step In Faith stayed with rivals for the first half of the race before getting busy coming across the dummy rails.

Once hitting the main track at the two-furlong marker, Step In Faith began to draw clear of rivals, cruising to win by 4 ½ lengths. Queen of Deftiny (Nicholas Hibbert) finished second and Jon P third.

Nine horses claimed

Nine horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

In the first race, Borris McIntosh claimed Blind Faith for himself from Ryan Darby, Jason DaCosta claimed Tradition for owner Elizabeth DaCosta from Andrew McDonald, Michael McIntosh claimed Nuclear Emma for himself from Phillip Lee, Delroy Wisdom claimed Axle Rod for owner Errol Irving from Dennis Pryce; and Victor Williams claimed Glock for owner Rabalac Connection from Anthony Nunes. All horses in the first event were claimed for $550,000 each.

From the third race Fitzgerald Richards claimed Ridewiththemob for owner Mark Walker from Lawrence Freemantle, and Anthony Dixon claimed Royal Aviator for himself from Ryan Darby; both horses were claimed $250,000 each.

In the fourth race, Anthony Subratie claimed Sebastian for owner Aston Henry for $900,000 from Gary Subratie and Marlon Anderson claimed Rohan Kabir for owner Yehert Miller for $1 million from Joseph Thomas.