RACING NEWS FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2021

Sir Puddington in easy romp

Trained by Donovan Plummer and ridden by Andre Powell, six-year-old bay gelding Sir Puddington ( Western Classic – Shahar) easily defeated rivals by 7 ¾ lengths in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($400,000-300,000) event going seven furlongs (1,400m).

Running close to the leaders down the backstretch, Sir Puddington settled into third place behind Musketoon (Garfield Gordon) and Coralando (Daniel Satchell) leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) marker before hitting the front navigating the half turn.

With no real challengers entering the straight, Sir Puddington easily coasted home in a time of 1:28.3. Devine Lexie (Linton Steadman) finished second and Coralando third.

Joy-us Racing, Patrick Lynch double up

Owner Joy-us Racing and trainer Patrick Lynch combined for a working double. The duo won with Ring Charmer in the third race and Bala Gris in the sixth race and both winners were ridden by Dick Cardenas.

Three-year-old bay filly Ring Charmer ( Where's the Ring – Charming Beauty) ran out an easy six-length winner in division one of a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition contest at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Ring Charmer surrounded rivals approaching the distance and went on to win easily ahead of long-time leader Unwritten Law (Oshane Nugent) and Itz What Itz (Dane Dawkins) in a time of 1:21.4.

Bala Gris ( Nasheet – Wisely Noted) held on by a neck in a driving finish to come out victorious in a Restricted Allowance 111/1V event for four year old and upwards travelling seven furlongs. Bala Gris got home ahead of Black River (Samantha Fletcher) and Hecandance (Linton Steadman) in a time of 1:28.3.

Cardenas went on to win aboard Billy Whizz in the Royal Dad Trophy for his third winner on the day.

Two in a row for Papa Albert

The Phillip Lee-conditioned Papa Albert ( Nuclear Wayne – Princess Lorna) completed a quick double with an easy win in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Ridden by journeyman Phillip Parchment, Papa Albert broke well from the start of the race in second behind Chief of State (Ramon Nepare). Papa Albert took up the running navigating the half-mile turn just ahead of JamalJames (Anthony Thomas).

Papa Albert shook off the challenge from JamalJames and went on to win by 9 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:08.4. Acapella (Jordan Barrett) got up in time to nip JamalJames on the wire for second money.

Miss Cookie in one shake

Racing for the first time under the care of trainer Gary Subratie, five-year-old chestnut mare Miss Cookie made one move coming down the five straight course ((1,000m) to win a five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (NW2) event.

Oshane Nugent got Miss Cookie out of the starting gates up and running and held the lead ahead of Riddim Up (Anthony Thomas). Coming across the dummy rails, Nugent pressed the acceleration button and in quick time, Miss Cookie drew clear of rivals to win by 8 ¾ lengths.

Black Royalty, under Jemar Jackson, came from far behind to get second money ahead of Riddim Up. The final time for the event was 1:02.1.

Eight horses claimed

Eight horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

In the first race, Steadman Curtis claimed Coralando for owner Anthony Lawrence from Ryan Darby, Lance Richards claimed Miss Linda Wray for himself from Welsh Soutar; Dale Murphy claimed Storming for owner Dale Murphy and Lynden Richards also from Darby, and Delroy Wisdom claimed winner Sir Puddington for owner Gregory Stewart from Donovan Plummer. All horses from the first event were claimed for $400,000 each.

Gary Subratie claimed Purple Wayne for owner We're Family for $750,000 from Johnny Wilmot, while Colin Ferguson claimed Zabratone for owner The Seeker, also for $750,000 from Richard Azan.

In the fifth race, Michael Thomas claimed winner Papa Albert for owner Henry Mitto from Phillip Lee for $250,000 and Donovan Plummer claimed General Mubaraak for owner Winston Lewis from Steven Todd, also for $250,000.