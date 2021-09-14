Racing News for Saturday, September 11, 2021

Figure-8 off, Strikinglygorgeous upsets at 11-1

Strikinglygorgeous, running with the figure-8 off, upset rivals at odd of 11-1 in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Ridden by Tevin Foster for trainer Ray Phillips, Strikinglygorgeous got a good break, and then settled in the third slot approaching the half-mile (800m) behind April Spirit (Jordan Barrett) and Mr Lyndhurst (Anthony Thomas).

Coming into the lane, Strikinglygorgeous took over and then increased her lead in deep stretch, cruising home by 5 ½ lengths in a time of 1:09.2.

Sly Stalloon (Jawara Steadman) chased home the winner to finish second with Justsaytheword (Ruja Lahoe) taking third.

Trainer Adin Williams notches first win in 2021

Trainer Adin Williams saddled his first win this season when She's A Mistake won a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race at 5 ½ furlongs.

With Oneil Mullings in the saddle, She's A Mistake led the field of eight runners into the lane and then turned on the pressure in deep stretch, leaving rivals in her wake as she earned an easy five-length win in a time of 1:11.3 for the distance.

Favourite Cup Cake (Tevin Foster) came on late for second place ahead of the prominent Soul Treasure (Jawani Forbes) in third place.

Faukland releases maiden tag

Bred in utero Faukland, after four career starts, comfortably his age group opponents to shed the maiden tag in a native-bred three-year-old maiden special weight event travelling seven furlongs (1,400m).

Jockey Tevin Foster broke the Gary Crawford-conditioned Faukland in good order and then battled with Absolute Blue (Andre Powell) for the first furlong (200m). Leaving the six-furlong marker, Faukland was well in control of the race and began to open up on the field.

Comfortable ahead coming into the lane, Faukland increased the tempo and although Thegoodlife (Anthony Thomas) and Colorado Ranger (Shane Ellis) were gaining, the bay was too far in front to be pegged back.

Faukland won by three lengths ahead of Colorado Ranger and Thegoodlife in that order, finishing in a time of 1:30.1 for the distance.

Versatile Vision comes good

Versatile Vision was rewarded for her consistency with a resounding victory in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance offering going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Versatile Vision, trained by Anthony Nunes and ridden by Chris Mamdeen, was always prominent, settling in fourth place behind Strike At Will (Samantha Fletcher), Sheboom (Dane Dawkins), and Lord of Ajahlon (Kiaman McGregor) down the backstretch.

Versatile Vision made her move when surrounding opponents to pick up the lead approaching the distance full of running. Once Versatile Vision turned for home, the race was over as she coasted to win by 3 ½ lengths under the hand ride.

No Identity (Omar Walker) finished second and Anngelos (Paul Francis) third. The final time was recorded at 1:35.2.

Seven horses claimed

Seven horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

In the first race, Steven Todd claimed Champion Michaela for owner Patrick McKenzie from Patrick Taylor and Donovan Plummer claimed Mr Lyndhurst for owner Randall Shaw from Patrick Fong. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

Dale Murphy claimed Buckaluck for 0wners Dale Murphy and Dr Lynden Richards from Delroy Wisdom, Lincoln Lungs claimed Diligent for owner Courtney Thorpe from Steven Todd and Steven Todd claimed Stanislaus for owner Ryan Williams from Winchester McIntosh from the fifth race. All horses in the fifth event were claimed for a tag of $450,000.

In the eighth race, Keffin Murray claimed winner Universal Boss for owner Aston Henry from Donovan Plummer for $1 million and Johnny Wilmot claimed Jamai Raja for owner Soldier Camp from Colin Ferguson, also for $1 million.