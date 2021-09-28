Racing News for Saturday, September 25, 2021

Running with the visor and figure-8 on and the tongue-tie off, three-year-old chestnut colt Leo made light work of rivals in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race, winning by 11 ½ lengths going a mile (1,600m).

Jockey Dane Dawkins put the Patrick Taylor-owned and -trained Leo in front when the starter opened the gates and the fleet-footed runner held the lead down the backstretch ahead of Conundrum (Linton Steadman) and Tocatbetheglory (Omar Simpson).

Leo opened up on rivals navigating the half-mile (800m) turn before powering home to win convincingly. Leo won ahead of Colorado Ranger (Shane Ellis) and Bunksy Boy (Daniel Satchell) in a time of 1:42.0.

Easy does it for Nuclear Emma

Trained by Johnny Wilmot and ridden by Paul Francis, Nuclear Emma easily obliged as the 3-5 odds on favouirte in a dominating win. This was done in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) contest at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Nuclear Emma was the first to show on the lead but was taken off the headline approaching the six-furlong (1,200m) when In The Blood (Omar Walker), who recovered from a poor start, shot to the front ahead of Storming.

Nuclear Emma maintained a comfortable gallop in third place down the backstretch before going in chase of In The Blood at the half-mile. Nuclear Emma picked up the lead at the top of the lane full of running and cruised home to win by a dozen lengths.

Trickster (Chalrick Budhai) came from far behind to snatch second place ahead of In The Blood. The final time for the event was 1:36.4.

Soul Treasure destroys rivals to release maiden tag

Four-year-old bay filly Soul Treasure, after 23 starts, finally got her head in front at the wire when easily brushing aside rivals to win a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race travelling 6 ½ (1,300m).

After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, the Edward Stanberry-trained Soul Treasure was hustled by jockey Oneil Mullings to take up the lead. Soul Treasure held that position ahead of Chanae (Linton Steadman) and Mister A (Dane Dawkins) going into the half-mile turn.

Soul Treasure increased her gallop in deep stretch and cruised home to win by 14 lengths in a time of 1:23.1. Mister A was second and Chanae third.

Boasy N Flashy comes good for Steven Todd in a one-two finish

Boasy N Flashy registered his second win for the season after a bold front-running effort to lead home rivals in a Restricted Allowance V event for four-year-old and upwards over five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

With Dick Cardenas riding for in-form trainer Steven Todd, Boasy N Flashy got a good start when sent on his way and held the lead ahead of Jon P (Trevor Johnson).

The speedy Boasy N Flashy stayed with runners for the first half of the race before pulling away passing the dummy rails for a length and a quarter victory.

Stable companion Cup A Soup (Jordan Barrett) came on late on the scene for second place to give Todd his one-two finish . Ultimatum (Ramon Nepare) finished third. The final time for the event was recorded at 1:01.2.

Six horses were claimed on the 10-race card

Winner of the third race Nuclear Emma was claimed from Johnny Wilmot by Anthony Dixon for owner Raymond Townsend for $350,000.

In the seventh race, Delroy Wisdom claimed Sir Arjun Babu for owner The Hustler from Marlon Anderson, Lawrence Freemantle claimed Ridewiththemob for owner Ajax Bjorn from Fitzgerald Richards, Ryan Darby claimed Royal Aviator for owner Raphael Gordon from Gregory Forsyth, and Lorne Kirlew claimed Devine Lexie for owner Brian Williston from Wilmot. All horses from the seventh event were claimed for $250,000 each.

Ryan Darby claimed the winner of the 10th race Deep Blue Sea for owner Hubert Kerr for $1 million from Wilmot.