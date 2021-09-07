Racing news for Saturday, September 4, 2021

DALE MURPHY SADDLES HIS FIRST WINNER IN 2021

Trainer Dale Murphy saddled his first winner this season when his charge Synchronize won the opening event, a five-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Ridden by Dick Cardenas, Synchronize, racing with the blinkers off, was prominent at the start, settling in third place behind Dare To Speak (Matthew Bennett) and Smashing One (Daniel Thompson).

Synchronize maintained a strong gallop and then challenged in deep stretch on the inside of rivals. The seven-year-old grey mare then surged to the front with a furlong to go and was never in danger afterward, winning by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:24.3.

Dare To Speak came home in second place and Twilight Storm finished in third place.

WITH CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT, IT'S ALL I IS A WINNER

Running with the blinkers and tongue tie on, the Paul Charlton-owned and trained It's All I made one move to win a native-bred five-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) at 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

It's All I was hustled by jockey Anthony Thomas from the number one draw to take the early lead ahead of Little Red (Samantha Fletcher) and Free Addi (Christopher Mamdeen). Going into the half-mile turn, It's All I was challenged by Free Addi for a brief while until turning for home when Thomas and It's All I went about their business.

It's All I won by 3 ¼ lengths ahead of Free Addi in a time of 1:10.0. Star Lee (Shane Richardson) was 4 ½ lengths adrift in the third.

BRIDAL BLUSH OFF THE MARK

After 15 career starts, Bridal Blush, trained by Patrick Taylor and ridden by Dane Dawkins, outsprinted rivals to win Division 1 of a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race over 4 ½ furlongs (900m).

The speedy Bridal Blush dashed to the lead with Carol Strike (Dick Cardenas) on her inside. Bridal Blush stayed with the field for the first half of the race before pulling away in the end to win by 4 ½ lengths.

Whispering Magic (Youville Pinnock) finished second and Carol Strike, third. The final time was 54.2.

EASY FOR ZABRATONE WITH AN EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Returning from a nearly three-month layoff, wearing the blinkers and tongue tie and with the visor taken off, Zabratone brushed aside challengers in a four-year-old and upwards (non-winners two) call travelling one mile.

Leaving the intersection at the 7-furlong (1,400m) marker, Youville Pinnock settled the Richard Azan trainee into fourth place behind Dorthebutcher (Matthew Bennett), Sniper Man (Shane Ellis), and Daytona Belle (Anthony Thomas).

Zabratone cruised down into second place behind Sniper Man at the half-mile turn before surging to the front approaching the distance. Entering the lane, Zabratone wasted no time and powered home to score by 11 lengths in a time of 1:41.

Toughness (Dane Dawkins) ran on for second with Daytona Belle finishing in the third slot.

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

Eight horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the first race, Kibbeisha Little claimed winner Synchronize for herself from Dale Murphy and Richard Phillips claimed Twilight Storm for owner Brian Phillips from Lance Richards. Both horses were claimed for $180,000 each.

Keffin Murray claimed winner Lightning McQueen for owner Aston Henry from Clifford Atkinson Jr, Michael Beecham claimed Casual Affair for owner Raphael Gordon from Keffin Murray, and Welsh Soutar claimed Special Counsel for himself from Carl Anderson from the third race. All horses went for $750,000 each.

In the fifth race, Anthony Nunes claimed Big Paul for owner Nigel Fisher from Ryan Darby, Phillip Lee claimed winner Smokey Topaz for owner Ricardo Brown from Andrew McDonald, and Joseph Durrant claimed Dee Danger for owner Ricardo Durrant from Nicholas Smith. All horses were claimed for $350,000 each.