Racing News for Sunday, December 12, 2021

VANQUISHER SETS NEW TRACK RECORD AT 42-1

Three-year-old chestnut colt Vanquisher, from the barn of Ray Phillips, created a huge upset at odds of 42-1 in a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11-event run over 4 ½ furlongs (900m).

Ridden by Matthew Bennett, Vanquisher raced just behind Diamond In The Sky (Christopher Mamdeen) who led the field of 13 runners.

Bennett started to push hard inside the last half of the race, with Vanquisher coming through to take up the lead but had to hold on as Will The Conquerer (Phillip Parchment) came with a late burst. Quiet Boss (Kiaman McGregor) finished third. Vanquisher won by a neck.

The final time of 53.3 seconds done by Vanquisher was a new track record, erasing the previous mark of 53.4 seconds done by Power Ranking on October 31.

DENNIS THWAITES SADDLES HIS FIRST WINNER THIS SEASON



Trainer Dennis Thwaites saddled his first winner in 2021 when his charge Versatile Vision easily brushed aside rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($750,000-$600,000) over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Versatile Vision, ridden by Anthony Thomas, sat in second place after the starter let them go behind Blind Faith (Oshane Nugent).

Just before entering the straight for the last two furlongs, Thomas sent through Versatile Vision and that was that for the rest. Versatile Vision powered home to score by 8 ½ lengths in a time of 1:21.1. Mirabilis (Nicholas Hibbert) finished second and Azaria (Paul Francis) third.

SHE'S SO FABULOUS A WINNER AFTER AN EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Making her second appearance on the racetrack, She's So Fabulous, running with the blinkers off, easily won a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race (fillies only) over the five-straight course.

Trained by Victor Williams and ridden by Omar Walker, She's So Fabulous was prominent from the start, racing behind Carol Strike (Raddesh Roman), who led the field at a merry clip. She's So Fabulous continued to bide her time and then challenged Carol Strike for the lead inside the final two furlongs. She's So Fabulous went on to win by 4 lengths ahead of Paraiso (Tevin Foster) and```(Anthony Thomas) in a time of 1:00.2.

SIX HORSES CLAIMED

In the first race, Gary Griffiths claimed Chrisanli for owner The Hustler from Leroy Tomlinson, while Marlon Anderson claimed winner Talented Tony K for owner Yehert Miller from Winchester McIntosh. Both horses from the first event were claimed for $250,000 each.

Andrew McDonald claimed Cat's Rigger for himself for $180,000 from Phillip Elliott from the third race.

In the seventh race, Phillip Lee claimed Mirabilis for owner Kyle Brown from Dennis Lee, Maurice Crooks claimed winner Versatile Vision for himself from Dennis Thwaites, and Jason DaCosta claimed Night Light for owner Carlton Watson from Anthony Dixon. All horses from the seventh were claimed for $750,000 each.