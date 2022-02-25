Racing News for Sunday, February 20, 2022

QUEEN ADELE GETS IT RIGHT WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

With the visor off and the cheekpieces on Queen Adele was able to romp home in a native-bred, four-year-old and upwards Non-Restricted Maiden Condition event at five furlongs on the round course.

Always prominent from the start, the Anthony Dixon-owned and trained Queen Adele occupied second place behind Fearless Vibe (Tevin Foster) going into the turn. Approaching the distance, Queen Adele got her head in front of Fearless Vibe, with Tocatbetheglory (Paul Francis) just on their heels.

Turning for home, Queen Adele was challenged by Tocatbetheglory but when jockey Javaniel Patterson pressed the power button the four-year-old chestnut filly accelerated and went on to win by 2¼ lengths. Tocatbetheglory was second and JB Flyer (Nicholas Hibbert) third. The final time was 1:04.1.

SENCITY IN A ROMP

Five-year-old dark bay mare Sencity easily brushed aside rivals to win a Restricted Allowance contest (non-winners of four) for five-year-old and upwards going 7½ furlongs.

Trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Sencity won the event by 10 lengths without breaking a sweat. The consistent mare sat in a striking position down the backstretch in fifth place behind Ajita (Chris Mamdeen), Tomohawk (Garfield Gordon), Iamacitizen (Youville Pinnock), and Danny Spud (Dennis Brown).

Sencity went by horses navigating the half-mile (800m) turn and from there it was a matter of the distance by which she would win. She wasted no time in deep stretch and came home easily under the hand ride ahead of Zabratone (Oshane Nugent) and Danny Spud (Dennis Brown). The winning time was recorded at 1:34.2.

UNCLE VINNIE GOES ONE BETTER

Following a close defeat by Blood Fire over one mile (1,600m) on February 6, the Dennis Pryce-trained Uncle Vinnie went one better in a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($750,000-$600,000) spread over 6½ furlongs (1,300m).

It wasn't the best of starts for Uncle Vinnie as the eight-year-old dark bay gelding walked out of his starting stall. But, he coupled up under Dane Nelson and surged through runners to take lead at the half mile ahead of Don Almighty (Aaron Chatrie) and Blind Faith (Dane Dawkins).

Don Almighty pointed on Uncle Vinnie in deep stretch but Nelson summoned his strength and Uncle Vinnie rallied to win by 1¼ lengths. Don Almighty finished second and Biblical Legend (Chris Mamdeen) was third with a final time of 1:22.2.

SAMANTHA FLETCHER PRODUCES ANOTHER NOTICEABLE PERFORMANCE

Samantha Fletcher notched her sixth win this season aboard the Uton Stewart-conditioned Mamacita in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) call going five furlongs straight.

The horse broke well and raced behind Money Marshall (Andre Powell) and Smokey Topaz (Youville Pinnock). Mamacita got herself into contention passing the dummy rails when she challenged for the lead; she then pointed inside the final half-furlong and held on by a short head at the wire to nip Money Marshall. Breaking Storm (Ian Spence) came on for third place. The final time was 1:02.2.

TEN HORSES CLAIMED

Ray Phillips claimed Azaria for himself for $750,000 from Joseph Durrant while Gregory Forsyth claimed Inspired Miracle for owner Mayon Myles, also for $750,000, from Patrick Lynch from the fourth race.

In the fifth race, Dennis Lee claimed winner Mamacita for himself from Uton Stewart, Henry Harrison Jr claimed Blu Attitude for himself from Gary Subratie, Rudoplh Hardial claimed Breaking Storm for owner Errol Alsol from Dennie Lee, Ralph Porter claimed Smokey Topaz for owner Samora Clarke from Michael McIntosh, and Wilfred Chin claimed Willodeen for owner Douglas Fernandez from David Powell. All horses from the fifth event were claimed for $250,000 each.

In the sixth race Lawrence Freemantle claimed Party Princess for owner Oliver Gustard from Renex Burrell, Clifford Atkinson Jr claimed It's All I for owner Suzette Williams from Paul Charlton, and Errol Pottinger claimed Coralando for himself from Tyrone Prince. All three horses were claimed for $400,000 each.