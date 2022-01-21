RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

TIZ DANCER OBLIGES

Four-year-old bay filly Tiz Dancer easily obliged as the favourite in a Restricted Maiden Condition contest for horses who have not earned $250,000 in their lifetime.

Travelling 4 furlongs (800m), Tiz Dancer, trained by Nicholas Smith and ridden by Oshane Nugent, broke well and then sat behind Silver Fox (Natalie Berger) who led the field of 10 runners.

Crossing the dummy rails, Tiz Dancer came through and challenged for the lead and then began to draw clear in the final furlongs (200m) to win easily by 2 ¼ lengths. Silver Fox finished second and Madam Catalina (Ramon Nepare) third. The final time was 48.3.

DANE NELSON ANNOUNCES HIS RETURN

Four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson, who recently returned from international duties, won his first race at home after guiding the Gresford Smith-conditioned Bloodsweatandtears to victory in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($400,000-$300,000) event over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m).

Nelson settled Bloodsweatandtears in fourth place down the backstretch as Black River (Robert Halledeen) led ahead of Kingswood (Aaron Chatrie) and Struck by Grace (Ricardo Duhaney).

Navigating the half-mile (800m) turn, Bloodsweatandtears was still following Black River and Kingswood, as the latter two continued to battle for the lead. Nelson got Bloodsweatandtears running in deep stretch and the far-striding bay horse powered by rivals to win going away by 5 lengths in a time of 1:36.3. Black River outdid Kingswood for second place.

BALAZO IN ONE SHAKE

Balazo, trained by Tyrone Prince and ridden by apprentice Romario Spencer, made one move to beat rivals in a five-year-old and upwards Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) call over 5 furlongs (1,000m) round.

Breaking from the number one post, Balazo shot to the front when the gates opened, ahead of Fortuneonehundred (Andre Powell) as the two distanced themselves from the rest of the field navigating the half-mile turn.

Turning for home, Balazo then shook off the challenge of Fortuneonehundred and looked all over the winner, but inside the final furlong the eight-year-old chestnut gelding had to find extra to hold off The Nextbigting (Chalrick Budhai). Balazo won by three quarters of a length, with Fortuneonehundred in the third slot.

13 HORSES CLAIMED

In the fourth race, Fitzgerald Richards claimed Alimony for owner Rosdore from Dennis Lee, Gresford Smith claimed Casual Affair for owner Clifton Francis from Ryan Darby, Ryan Darby claimed Cartel for owner Raphael Gordon from Dennis Thwaites, and Patrick Lynch claimed winner Task Force for owner The Player from Lorne Kirlew. All horses from the fourth event were claimed for $750,000 each.

Joseph Durrant claimed winner of the fifth race Balazo for owner Baldwin Williams for $180,000 from Tyrone Prince, while Lawrence Freemantle claimed Smokescreen for owner Donovan Hutchinson, also for $180,000, from Joseph Thomas.

In the sixth race, Byron Davis claimed Radical for owner Winston Lewis from Errol Subratie, Donovan Russell claimed El Maestro for owner Oliver Forbes from David Powell, Phillip Lee claimed Prince Sammo for owner Kyle Brown from Raymond Townsend, Lawrence Freemantle claimed Party Princess for owner Oliver Gustard from Junior Panton, Kevin Brivette claimed Seadon for owner Hugal Douglas from Patrick Smellie, Ian Roberts claimed winner Chrisanli for owner Nadan from Steven Todd, and Anthony Dixon claimed runner-up Mr Lyndhurst for himself from Michael Francis. All horses from the sixth event were claimed at a tag of $250,000 each.