Racing News for Sunday, March 13, 2022

MULE TRAIN A WINNER AFTER EQUIPMENT CHANGE

Running with the blinkers off and visor on, Mule Train ( Natural Selection — Golden Blitz) was able to get his head in front at the wire in a native-bred, four-year-old and upwards maiden special weight event over 7 furlongs.

Mule Train could not go with the early leaders, sitting in mid-pack under a snug wrap by jockey Aaron Chatrie behind Always Vigorous (Javaniel Patterson) and Omron (Raddesh Roman). Mule Train maintained a steady gallop down the backstretch before making a run at the leaders approaching the half mile when he moved into fourth place as Always Vigorous, Omron, and Tocatbetheglory (Shane Ellis) vied for the advantage.

The Spencer Chung-conditioned Mule Train hugged the inside rails in deep stretch and came with a strong run towards the end to get up with the last hop to beat Omron on the wire, by a short head. Tocatbetheglory finished third. The final time was 1:32.0.

OLD-TIMER ROYAL VIBES HOLDS ON

The 12-year-old Royal Vibes again demonstrated that he still can fight after scoring a narrow victory in an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$450,000) spread among three-year-old and upwards horses at a mile.

Royal Vibes was not the best leaving the starting gates but he coupled up on the inside rails to go into second place down the backstretch, behind Graydon (Robert Halledeen). Royal Vibes began his challenge for the lead with four furlongs to go before hitting the front full of running at the top of the straight.

Salah (Kiaman McGregor) then came with his run but Royal Vibes showed grit and determination to hold on for the victory. Royal Vibes won by a short head in a time of 1:43.3. Ricky Ricardo (Roger Hewitt) finished third.

ACTION ANN GOES ONE BETTER WITH EQUIPMENT CHANGE

After finishing 1¾ lengths behind Bern Notice on February 6, Action Ann returned with both the blinkers and tongue tie on and went one better in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance IV call going over 6 furlongs (1,200m).

Trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Action Ann ( Sensational Slam – Lady Like) broke well, racing in second place behind Vanquisher (Matthew Bennett). Navigating the half-mile (800m) turn, Moonova (Chris Mamdeen) slipped by Action Ann to go second, following Vanquisher.

After losing ground going around the final bend Action Ann hugged the inside rails and then produced a strong effort to outbattle Artesia (Youville Pinnock) by a short head. Vanquisher finished in third place.

After splits of 23.3 x 47.3 the final time was recorded at 1:14.1.

SENSATIONAL ENDING RETURNS IN STYLE

Four-year-old chestnut filly Sensational Ending returned to competitive racing from a nine-month break and ran rivals into the ground in a Restricted Allowance V event for four-year-old and upwards fillies over 6 furlongs.

Showing a bit of rust Sensational Ending was slow getting into stride, but the Jason DaCosta trainee recovered to occupy fifth place approaching the half mile as Big Argument (Kiaman McGregor) took the field into the turn.

In a flash, Sensational Ending joined Big Argument at the three-furlong (600m) marker before surging to the front at the top of the lane. Sensational Ending went on to score by 1 ¼ lengths.

Buff Bay (Youville Pinnock) finished second with Tina's Account (Oshane Nugent) third. The final time was 1:15.2.

SIX HORSES CLAIMED

Tyrone Prince claimed Salah for owner Anthony Chin for $550,000 from Phillip Lee, while Dennis Pryce claimed Graydon for owner Busy Racing Stable, also for $550,000, from Donovan Plummer from the second race.

In the ninth and final race Stedman Curtis claimed Okahumpka for owner Diamonds from Dennis Thwaites, Byron Davis claimed The Nextbigting for owner Paul Nugent from Gordon Lewis, Ryan Darby claimed Breaking Storm for owner Raphael Gordon from Rudolph Hardial, and Patrick Fong claimed Prince Sammo for owner Somora Clarke from Byron Davis. All horses from the ninth event were claimed for $250,000 each.