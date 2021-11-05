RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2021

Win number two for Adin Williams

Trainer Adin ''Dreaddie'' Williams had his second winner in 2021 when War of the Roses won the opening event — a four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) call at a mile.

Jockey Phillip Parchment held War of the Roses off the early pace as Daytona Belle (Oshane Nugent) led the field with Qurandero (Tevin Foster) and Dorthebutcher (Jordan Barrett) following.

Navigating the home bend, War of the Roses improved to third as Daytona Belle and now Silent Cat (Anthony Thomas) battled for control. Entering the lane , War of the Roses got going on the outside, reaching the winning line 5 ¼ lengths ahead of rivals. Silent Cat finished second and Daytona Belle third. The final time was 1:45.0.

Lady Pujarie goes one better

After failing narrowly by ¾ lengths behind Letters in Gold over 5 ½ furlongs on October 23, Lady Pujarie made all to win a native-bred three-year-old maiden special weight event.

Going over five furlongs round, Lady Pujarie shot into the lead, taking the field into the half-mile turn ahead of Beautiful Bran (Kiaman McGregor), and Unwritten Law (Oshane Nugent).

Turning for home on the front end, jockey Richard Henry sent the Rowan Mathie trainee on her way and Lady Pujarie opened up to win by two lengths. Whispering Magic (Dick Cardenas) finished second with Unwritten Law third.

Danny Spud makes it two in a row

Trained by Vincent Atkinson, four-year-old bay colt Danny Spud (Kiaman McGregor) registered his second-consecutive win in a four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) event over 5 ½ furlongs.

Unable to go with the early speed, Danny Spud sat behind leaders Princess Kyra (Chris Mamdeen), Take Two (Aaron Chatrie), and Basilicus (Anthony Thomas). Danny Spud made up ground on the leaders to end the straight within striking range.

McGregor then produced his mount and Danny Spud responded by finding extra, to power away from rivals to win by three lengths. Colour Me Tan (Ramon Nepare) finished second ahead of Basilicus. The final time was at 1:08.1.

Three horses claimed

In the fourth race, Errol Subratie claimed Special Counsel for owner Serendipity from Welsh Soutar, Lorne Kirlew claimed Task Force for owner Michael Wint from Junior Small, and Gary Subratie claimed runner-up Cartel for owner True Friends from Michael McIntosh. All horses from the fourth race were claimed for $750,000 each.