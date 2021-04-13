Racing news for Thursday, April 8, 2021

Pure Heart a winner after change of equipment

Running with the blinkers on, Pure Heart outbattled Pakman in a driving finish to win a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming (4350,000-$300,000) event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock, Pure Heart tracked Herecomestheboss (Dane Dawkins) and Pakman (Matthew Bennett) down the backstretch. When Pakman took over at the half-mile (800m), Pure Heart went in chase, making it a two-horse race at the top of the lane.

Both runners refused to give up in deep stretch and the fierce battled continued to the wire with Pure Heart prevailing by a neck ahead of Pakman. Ridewiththemob, under Dane Nelson, came home in third place. The final time for the event was 1:23.0.

Michael Beecham notches second winner this season

Trainer Michael Beecham saddled his second winner for the 2021 racing season after his charge Dr Banner won going four furlongs (800m) straight.

In the hands of Shane Richardson, Dr Banner raced in close touch behind leaders Parajet (Youville Pinnock), Sweet Destiny (Romario Spencer) and Freedoms for Eds (Roger Hewitt). Coming across the dummy rails, Sweet Destiny and Dr Banner pushed through to challenge for the lead with the latter going on to win by 1 ½ lengths.

Sweet Destiny held on for second place with Jason's Gold, the mount of Dane Nelson, getting third. The final time was 48.0.

Rare winner for Andre Powell

Andre Powell scored a rare and which was also his first winner of the season after piloting the Wayne Parchment-trained My Smokey to victory in a maiden condition race for native-bred four-year-old condition race over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

My Smokey wasn't the best to leave the starting gates at the off but the four-year-old chestnut filly coupled up nicely and settled into third place behind Nydan (Jordan Barrett) and Miss Francis (Natalie Berger) at the half mile turn.

My Smokey went through to pick up the lead at the top of the stretch and although Miss Francis produced a rally, My Smokey held on in the end to win by a short head in a time of 1:10.0. Third went to Toughness, ridden by Samantha Fletcher.

Down-in-class Chinamax an easy winner

Stepping down from a $1 million claiming tag to contest an Optional Claiming ($550,000-$500,000), American-bred five-year-old chestnut horse Chinamax had no problems putting away rivals at a mile (1,600m).

Leaving the seven-furlong (1,400m) marker, Mario Chong settled the Tensang Chung trainee into fifth place behind Latapy (Dane Nelson), Mirabilis (Samantha Fletcher), Winx Choice (Jemar Jackson) and Coralando (Matthew Bennett).

Chinamax slipped down into third at the six-furlong (1,200m) marker then second at the half-mile before hitting the front full of running in deep stretch. Chinamax, after surging to the lead, accelerated and powered home to score by two lengths ahead of Mirabilis and Casual Peach (Ramon Nepare). The winning time was 1:43.2.

Three horses claimed

Three horses were claimed on the nine-race card.

The lone claim in the second race was Pakman, who was taken from Ryan Darby for $350,000 by Michael Thomas owner Rupert Gayle.

In the third race, Leroy Tomlinson claimed Sweet Destiny for owner Ricardo Brown from Lawrence Freemantle and Michael Thomas claimed Dr Banner for owner Jahlene Thomas from Michael Beecham. Both horses in the third event were claimed for $180,000 each.

Compiled by Ruddy Allen