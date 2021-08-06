RACING NEWS FOR TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021

FIGHTING VALBEE WINS ALBERT ROSE MEMORIAL TROPHY

Fighting Valbee was not the best to leave the starting gates at the off but recovered well and got up in time to win the Albert Rose Memorial Trophy. This trophy race was contested by a native-bred five year olds and upwards (non-winners of two) over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

The Michael Marlowe-trained Fighting Valbee raced among the backmarkers as Corazon sin Miedo (Anthony Thomas) and Free Addi (Dick Cardenas) battled for the lead down the backstretch.

Leaving the half-mile (800m), Corazon sin Miedo made his intentions clear opening up on the field approaching the distance as Fighting Valbee started to make up ground. Hugging the inside rails in the straight, Fighting Valbee, under Aaron Chatrie, came with a strong run and got up in time for the win by 1 ¼ lengths. Corazon sin Miedo stayed on for second with Funky Fashion (Youville Pinnock) finishing in third place. The final time for the event was 1:25.1

LADY BASTIPUR TOO GOOD

Lady Bastipur, trained by Donovan Russell and ridden by Andre Powell, easily brushed aside rivals to win the Charles Randle Memorial Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Lady Bastipur chased Plutologist (Matthew Bennett) down the backstretch but was taken off the pace, allowing Mister A (Shane Ellis) to go by at the five-furlong (1,000m) marker. Navigating the half-mile turn, Lady Bastipur went after Mister A entering the straight for the drive.

In deep stretch, Lady Bastipur took control and kept her gallop well to the line for a 4½-length victory. Cup Cake (Tevin Foster) came on well for second money as Bukola (Ramon Nepare) finished third. The final time was recorded at 1:34.2.

LIGHTNING MCQUEEN TAKES EMANCIPATION DAY TROPHY



In a bold front-running effort, the Clifford Atkinson-conditioned Lightning McQueen had to dig deep to win the Emancipation Day Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Lightning McQueen was put into the lead after the starter let them go and held the advantage comfortably ahead of Casual Affair (Matthew Bennett) and Lazer Light (Omar Walker) in the first part of the contest.

Leaving the half-mile turn, Nelson pressed the go button and Lightning McQueen accelerated away from rivals. Although shortening in deep stretch, Lightning McQueen just held on to win by a nose from the fast-finishing Azaria (Dick Cardenas). Garrincha (Shavon Townsend) came on for third place.

The final time was clocked at 1:22.0.

DO YOUR JOB UPSETS AT 134-1

Three-year-old bay filly Do Your Job produced a late surged in deep stretch to beat rivals in the Director's Cup, a native-bred three-year-old Maiden Condition call for fillies, over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Offering odds of 134-1, Do Your Job, trained by Johnny Wilmot and ridden by Javaniel Patterson, got up in the nick of time to beat Thegoodlife (Anthony Thomas) and Diamond In the Sky (Youville Pinnock) by half-a-length.

Diamond In The Sky and Carol Strike (Andre Powell) disputed the early lead ahead of Thegoodlife and Rocket Lily (Omar Walker) with Do Your Job among mid-pack runners. Still behind leaving the half-mile, Do Your Job began her run entering the straight.

Positioned well on the outside in the lane, Do Your Job came with a telling run and got by rivals in the end. The final time for the race was 1:10.2.

TWELVE HORSES CLAIMED



The claiming box was busy as a total of 12 horses went through on the nine-race card.

In the fourth race, Ryan Darby claimed Big Paul for owner Raphael Gordon from Junior Small, Michael Thomas claimed Storm Princess for owner Charles Walsh from Nicholas Smith, David Powell claimed winner Mother Nature for owner Errol Irving from Andrew McDonald, and Steven Todd claimed Papa Albert for owner Patrick McKenzie from Michael McIntosh. All horses from the fourth event were claimed for $350,000 each.

In the fifth race, Stedman Curtis claimed Treasure Train for owner Rupert Gayle from Dennis Lee, Henry Harrison Jr claimed Princess Statistic for himself from Ryan Darby, Lance Richards claimed Twilight Storm for himself from Carl Anderson, and Welsh Soutar claimed winner General Mubaraak for owner Terrence Sancko from Lawrence Freemantle. All horses from the fifth event went for a tag of $180,000 each.

In the sixth race, Anthony Smith claimed Garrincha for owner OMC from Fitzgerald Richards, Ryan Darby claimed Casual Affair for owner Preston Munroe from Michael McIntosh, Joseph Durrant claimed Azaria for owner Baldwin Williams from Johnny Wilmot, and Johnny Wilmot claimed Salah for owner Carlton Watson from Lorne Kirlew. All horses from the sixth event were claimed for $750,000 each.