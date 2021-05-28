Racing News for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Trainer Renex Burrell gets off the mark

With just five starts so far this season, trainer Renex Burrell saddled his second winner after his charge Chief of State, ridden by Youville Pinnock, won a three-year-old and upwards claiming (4250,000-$200,000) event at 4 furlongs (800m).

Running from the number one draw, Chief of State was unable to go with the speedsters and raced behind Just Trick Me (Samantha Fletcher) and Supreme Authority (Daniel Satchell) in the early exchanges.

Chief of State slowly moved towards the outside rails entering the main track and with a late surge got the better of Union Four (Natalie Berger) by a neck with Just Trick Me finishing third. The final time for the dash was 49.0.

Three-in-a-row for Dee Danger

Six-year-old bay gelding Dee Danger completed a hat-trick of wins after obliging in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claimer ($350,000-$300,000) travelling down the 5 furlong (1,000m) straight course.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas for trainer Steven Todd, Dee Danger matched strides with Storm Born (Dick Cardenas) after the horses exited the starting gates. Dee Danger then began to draw away from rivals but had to withstand a late burst from Big Paul (Jawara Steadman). Dee Danger was able to hold off Big Paul for the win by a neck. Papa Albert (Samantha Fletcher) finished third. The final time was 1:02.1.

Natalie Berger, Casual Charm upset at 24-1

Natalie Berger guided home Casual Charm to an upset victory at 24-1, the longest odds winner on the day in a Restricted Allowance V for four-year-old and upwards in a 4-furlong dash.

The Anthony Smith-conditioned Casual Charm wasted no time in going to the front at the off, chased by Another Prosecutor (Richard Henry) and first timer Sweet N Smart (Dane Dawkins) on their outside.

Another Prosecutor measured Casual Charm coming across the dummy rails and then pointed, but Casual Charm found extra and rallied to win by a neck. Another Prosecutor was three lengths in front of Duke of Springs (Jemar Jackson), who finished third. Final time was 48.0.

The win was the second for the season for both Smith and Berger.

Despite poor start, Irish Whisky gets off the mark

After a poor start, three-year-old by bay colt Irish Whisky came from last position on the wide outside to easily brush aside rivals in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race for horses who did not finish second or third in a prior race. The distance of the event was five furlongs round.

Trained by Winchester McIntosh and ridden by the “Warrior Chief” Dane Nelson, Irish Whisky ( Bern Identity – Fast Action), after the terrible start, quickly surrounded rivals and went in chase of then leader Chiney Music (Dane Dawkins) rounding the half-mile turn (800m).

Entering the lane and with a couple of cracks of the whip from Nelson, Irish Whisky took over and went on to win by 2 ¼ lengths ahead of Chiney Music and Leo (Phillip Parchment). The final time for the event was 1:02.2.

Eleven horses claimed

On the nine-race programme, the claiming box was extremely busy as 11 horses went through the system.

Welsh Soutar claimed Supreme Authority for himself for $250,000 from Oniel Markland and Ray Phillips claimed Union Four for owner Real Deal Connection also for $250,000 from Nicholas Smith from the first race.

In the fourth race, Gregory Forsyth claimed Storm Princess for owner Top Rock from Fernando Geddes, while Geddes in return claimed winner Dee Danger for owner Owen Walters from Steven Todd. Clifford Atkinson Jr claimed Smokey Topaz for owner Ricardo Durrant from Christopher Pierre, Dennis Pryce claimed Reassurance for owner Busy Racing Stable from Stedman Curtis, Todd claimed Papa Albert for owner Winston Tracey from Lance Richards, and Donovan Russell claimed Storm Born for himself from Johnny Wilmot. All horses in the fourth event were claimed for $350,000 each.

Victor Williams claimed Mr Universe for owner Rabalac Connection for $1 million from Gregory Forsyth, Michael Francis claimed winner Peking Cruz for owner A X L for $1 million from Ian Parsard, and Leroy Tomlinson claimed Custer for owner Colshar Limited from Alford Brown, also for $1 million from the seventh race.