RACING NEWS FOR WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7, 2021

Natalie Berger off the mark

Jockey Natalie Berger notched her first win of the season from 28 mounts after booting home the Nicholas Smith-conditioned Royal Aviator in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event at 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Royal Aviator settled in second place behind Bay Commander (Javaniel Patterson) leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) marker. Royal Aviator then took over at the half-mile (800m) ahead of Bay Commander with favourite Burlin (Dane Nelson) in hot pursuit.

Berger kept her mount going well and Royal Aviator outbattled Bay Commander to win by 3 ½ lengths. Synchronize (Samantha Fletcher) finished third. The winning time was 1:31.0. Burlin, the heavy favourite fell in deep stretch.

Another winner for Victor Williams

Trainer Victor Williams saddled his fifth winner in 2021 when Diamond League won a Restricted Allowance event for four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings over six furlongs (1,200m).

Diamond League (Omar Walker) was out of the starting gates in good order and raced into third place behind Boasy N Flashy (Trevor Simpson) and Jon P (Samantha Fletcher) going into the half-mile tun.

Turning for home, Diamond League drew alongside Boasy N Flashy for a brief moment before going on to win by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:15.1. Zabratone (Christopher Mamdeen) was second with D's Choice (Jordan Barrett) third.

CARTEL MAKES IT TWO WINS IN A ROW

Cartel, trained by Gregory Forsyth and ridden by Trevor Simpson, won his second race in a row after outsprinting rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($750,000-$600,000) event over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Cartel trailed Casual Affair before taking over in deep stretch. Once Cartel hit the front a furlong and a half out, he sprinted clear of rivals to win by 4 ½ lengths.

Blind Faith (Reyan Lewis) was second with Casual Affair third. The final time was 1:00.3.

Dejae's Boy continues to progress

Dejae's Boy surprisingly came from off the pace to defeat rivals in a Restricted Allowance event for four-year-old and upwards over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Dejae's Boy's win was his second this season from three starts.

With Anthony Thomas in the saddle for trainer Ian Parsard, Dejae's Boy was fourth behind Primal Fear (Paul Francis), Green Gold Rush (Omar Walker), and Rum With Me (Javaniel Patterson) at the six-furlong point.

As the tempo increased approaching the half-mile, Dejae's Boy dropped to fifth as Alexa's Lodge (Dane Nelson) went in chase of the leaders.

Rum With Me took over at the top of the lane ahead of Alexa's Lodge, but Thomas produced his mount for an effort on the inside rails and Dejae's Boy found space to win by 4 ½ lengths.

Rum With Me held onto second with Green Gold Rush finishing third. The final time was 1:27.3.

Ten horses claimed

Ten horses were claimed on the 10-race card.

Clifford Atkinson Jr claimed Fearless Treblav for owner Suzette Williams for $250,000 from Winchester McIntosh, Ian Roberts claimed winner Royal Aviator for owner Alphonso Raymond for $250,000 from Nicholas Smith and Dale Murphy claimed Bay Commander for owner Dale Murphy and Lynden Richards also for $250,000 from Gary Crawford from the first race.

In the second race, Ian Alexander claimed winner Biblical Legend for himself from Joseph Durrant, Donovan Plummer claimed Sir Puddington for owner Randall Shaw from Ryan Darby, Patrick Fong claimed Diosa De Oro for owner Rising Star from Dennis Lee, Shaun Williams claimed Subbie for owner Clive McClean from Kingsley Davis and Arnold Rambally claimed Radical for owner Leroy Williams from Joseph Thomas. All hoses in the second event were claimed at a tag of $450,000 each.

In the seventh race, Kingsley Davis claimed Casual Affair for owner Michael McIntosh for $750,000 from Jason DaCosta, while Joseph Thomas claimed Blind Faith for owner Aston Henry also for $750,000 from Ian Parsard.

Compiled by Ruddy Allen