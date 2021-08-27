RACING NEWS FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2021

Change of equipment makes Anngelos a winner

Anngelos, racing without the hood and cheek pieces and with the tongue-tie on, easily brushed aside rivals in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V event at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

With Paul Francis riding for trainer Lawrence Freemantle, Anngelos ( Soul Warrior – Angel of Light) was off to a fair start, racing in third place behind Dorthebutcher (Matthew Bennett) and Lady Bastipur (Roger Hewitt) down the backstretch.

The order remained the same for most of the way until Anngelos slipped through to pick up the lead entering the straight ahead of Dorthebutcher and Another Cookie (Dick Cardenas). Anngelos wasted no time to assert her dominance by sprinting clear of rivals to win by five lengths.

Another Cookie was game in second place with Dorthebucther finishing third. The final time for the event was 1:36.1.

Another winner for Samantha Fletcher

Jockey Samantha Fletcher notched her ninth winner for the year when she won aboard the Barrington Dawes-owned and trained Little Red in a maiden condition race for native-bred five-year-old and upwards over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Little Red wasn't the best to leave the starting gates but coupled up quickly to be second behind King Livitiy (Shavon Townsend) going into the half-mile (800m) turn.

Approaching the distance, Little Red surged to the front full of running and then went on to reach the wire 5 ½ lengths ahead of Bad Boy Theodore (Roger Hewitt) and The Final Blue (Phillip Parchment).

Little Red, a five-year-old chestnut mare by Liquidity – She Knows Best, ran the distance in a time of 1:11.3.

Stanislaus goes all the way down the straight course

Trained by Winchester McIntosh and ridden by Robert Halledeen, Stanisluas made one move to beat rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) event travelling down the five-furlong (1,000m) straight course.

The fleet-footed Stanislaus showed the way early in this contest with Commissioner (Matthew Bennett) and Mother Nature (Roger Hewitt) following. Coming across the dummy rails, Stanislaus shook off the challenge from Mother Nature and Commissioner and set sail for home.

However, in the final push to the wire, Stanislaus had to withstand the late surge of Mr Ambassador (Phillip Parchment), winning by ¾ length. Buckaluck, the mount of Christopher Mamdeen, came late on the scene for third place as the final time for the event was recorded at 1:01.0.

Big Dream upsets at 23-1

Sent off at odds of 23-1, six-year-old bay mare Big Dream outsprinted rivals to win an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event for three-year-old and upwards going 6 furlongs.

After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, Big Dream emerged as the leader ahead of Mr Lyndhurst (Shane Ellis) and Herecomestheboss (Omar Walker). The Colin Ferguson trainee then began to extend her lead navigating the half-mile turn to enter the final push in the straight with the advantage.

Although shortening inside the final furlong of the race, jockey Daniel Thompson kept Big Dream moving and the six-year-old bay horse got home by two lengths.

Radical (Phillip Parchment) finished second and Justsaytheword (Ruja Lahoe) came home in third place. The final time for the event was 1:16.0.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the nine-race card.

In the fourth race, Randolph Scott claimed Chrisanli for himself from Michael McIntosh, Rudolph Hardial claimed Buckaluck for owner Baldwin Williams from Delroy Wisdom, and Marlon Anderson claimed Mr Ambassador for owner Yehert Miller from Edward Stanberry. Horses from the fourth event were claimed for $450,000 each.

In the sixth race, Edward Stanberry claimed Top Eagle for owner Jacqueline Burgess and Emile Wright from Wilfred Chin, Andrew McDonald claimed Radical for owner Soldier Camp from Gregory Forsyth, and Patrick Fong claimed Mr Lyndhurst for owner Dane Edwards from Steven Todd. All horses were claimed at a price tag of $250,000 each.