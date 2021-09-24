RACING NEWS FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2021

SPANKING TRIPLE FOR STEVEN TODD



Trainer Steven Todd saddled his 24th winner for the year after securing three wins: Sweet Renisha, Papa Albert, and General Mubaraak .

Ridden by Hakeem Pottinger, Sweet Renisha got up in time to beat Another Cookie (Dick Cardenas) by a head with Another Cookie also a head in front of third-placed Silent Cat (Linton Steadman) in a Restricted Allowance V event over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m). Sweet Renisha won in a time of 1:36.4.

Papa Albert was an easy 2 ¼ lengths winner in a five-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event going five furlongs round. Ridden by Anthony Thomas, Papa Albert came from off the pace to beat Smokescreen (Chris Mamdeen) and Special Prosecutor (Roger Hewitt) in a time of 1:02.0.

General Mubaraak (Anthony Thomas) finished second behind Congrats Suckie (Jerome Innis) over six furlongs (1,200m) in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000). Congrats Suckie was later disqualified and placed out of the race for causing interference and intimidation and General Mubaraak awarded the race.

TINA'S ACCOUNT, PHILLIP ELLIOTT ARE WINNERS WITH VISOR,CHEEKPIECES

Trainer Phillip Elliott saddled his first winner for the season when his three-year-old bay filly Tina's Account won Division One of a maiden special weight contest for native-bred three-year-olds at five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

With the visor and cheekpieces on, Tina's Account (Oshane Nugent) got a clean break from the number eight draw and raced with the pace along with Lady Pujarie (Richard Henry), Thegoodlife (Anthony Thomas) and Letters in Gold (Matthew Bennett).

Coming across the dummy rails to the main track, Tina's Account got into the top stride and hit the front and held it to the wire, winning by 1 ¾ lengths ahead of Chiney Music (Samantha Fletcher) and Letters in Gold. The final time was 59.1.

BLACK RIVER BY A WHISKER

Samantha Fletcher scored a narrow win on Black River in a five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 1V (non-winners of three) event travelling down the five-straight course.

Fletcher held the Delroy Wisdom-conditioned Black River behind the early fractions as Casual Charm (Jordan Barrett) and Thepowersthatbe (Oshane Nugent) showed good speed when the gates were opened.

With two furlongs left in the contest, Black River was still off the pace as Thepowersthatbe continued to lead but with yards to go, Fletcher produced her mount for the last effort and Black River got up in time for the win.

Black River defeated Thepowersthatbe by a head with It's All I (Anthony Thomas) third. The final time for the race was 59.3. The win was Wisdom's first for the season.

ROCKET LILY GETS HOME WITH CHEEKPIECES OFF

Running with the cheek pieces off, the Christopher Pearson-trained and Omar Walker-ridden Rocket Lily finally found her head in front at the wire when winning Division Two of a maiden special weight event going five furlongs straight.

Rocket Lily got a bullet rocket start and was never challenged throughout, drawing away to win by two lengths. Diamond in the Sky (Chris Mamdeen) earned second money with Whispering Magic (Youville Pinnock) filling the third slot. The final time was recorded at 1:00.1.

FIVE HORSES CLAIMED

Five horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the first race, Ian Roberts claimed Lion Talk for himself from Lawrence Freemantle, Gary Griffiths claimed City Counsel for owner Noril Atkins from Tensang Chung, Byron Davis claimed Armageddon for owner Terrence Sancko from Borris McIntosh, Phillip Lee claimed winner Lala Diva for owner Unruly Connection from Johnny Wilmot, and Joseph Durrant claimed Lord Ashton for owner Baldwin Williams from Nicholas Smith. All horses in the first event were claimed for $550,000 each.