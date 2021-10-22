RACING NEWS FOR TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2021

Hat-trick of wins for Samora

Nine-year-old Samora completed a hat-trick of wins after leading home rivals in a five-year-old and upwards Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event over 4½ furlongs.

With Devon A Thomas in the saddle for trainer Errol Subratie, Samora broke well to dispute the lead with Markofaprince (Shane Ellis).

Coming across the dummy rails Samora began to draw away, winning by 2 ¾ lengths. Rockdale (Abigail Able) finished second, with Smokescreen (Linton Steadman) third. The final time was 56.1 seconds.

Another Cookie wins with equipment change

Running with the tongue-tie off, the Everal Francis-conditioned Another Cookie held on to win a four-year-old and upwards contest at seven furlongs.

Another Cookie (Dick Cardenas) was slowly out but coupled up to settle in third place as Nina Dorada (Javaniel Patterson) showed the way ahead of Dorthebutcher (Matthew Bennett).

Another Cookie went in chase of Nina Dorada approaching the half-mile before taking the lead at the three-furlong point. Another Cookie looked strong at the top of the lane but began to shorten inside the final furlong. Cardenas had to push hard to win by a neck from Silent Cat (Anthony Thomas). The final time was 1:30.1.

Mother Nature in easy romp

Mother Nature, trained by Delroy Wisdom and ridden by Paul Francis, made light work of rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claimer ($400,000-$300,000) over the straight (1,000m) course.

Mother Nature was well off and disputed the early lead with Smokey Topaz (Oneil Mullings) and Chrisanli (Oshane Nugent).

Mother Nature stayed with rivals before pulling away coming across the dummy rails for an easy 6 ¼-length victory. Smokey Topaz was second and Storm Princess third in a final time of 58.3.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

Lorne Kirlew claimed Smokescreen from the first race for owner Brian Williston for $180,000 from Delroy Wisdom.

In the fifth race, Albert Chong claimed Smokey Topaz for owner Michael G McIntosh from Phillip Lee; Leroy Tomlinson claimed Chrisanli for owner Aston Henry from Michael McIntosh; Steven Todd claimed Storm Princess for owner Teniel from Gregory Forsyth; Dennis Pryce claimed Dee Danger for owner Busy Racing Stables from Joseph Durrant, and Henry Harrison Jr claimed Mother Nature for owner Yehert Miller from Delroy Wisdom. All horses from the fifth event were claimed for $400,000 each.