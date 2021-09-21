Racing news – Saturday, September 18, 2021

TRAINER RICHARD PHILLIPPS IS OFF THE MARK

After 14 starts, trainer Richard Phillipps saddled his first winner for the season when his charge Aphelios won a three-year-old maiden condition race over 6 furlongs (1,200m).

Ridden by Linton Steadman, Aphelios jumped straight to the lead at the off and held that position comfortably ahead of Absolute Blue (Shane Ellis) and Always Vigorous (Paul Francis) going into the half-mile (800m) turn.

Aphelios wasted no time after turning for home and coasted clear of rivals to win by 11 ½ lengths in a time of 1:13.3. The three-year-old grey colt by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Ecstatic won ahead of Fault Line (Oneil Mullings) and Letters in Gold (Matthew Bennett) in that order.

BLOOD FIRE RETURNS WITH A WIN

The Ray Phillips-trained Blood Fire returned from a five-month break to defeat rivals in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V call at a mile (1,600m).

Blood Fire was kept relaxed by Andre Powell in third place behind Moon (Matthew Bennett) and Doctor Grey (Javaniel Patterson) down the backstretch.

Leaving the six-furlong marker, Blood Fire was sent through to the lead over Funky Fashion (Dane Dawkins) as Doctor Grey backed out in third place. Blood Fire and Funky Fashion turned for home in a battle of their own before the former began to edge away inside the final furlong.

However, Funky Fashion refused to give up and mounted another challenge inside the final part of the race. But Blood Fire, under powerful handling , found extra and got home by a head. Doctor Grey was third as the final time was recorded at 1:43.4.

VICE CHERRY PIE GOES ONE BETTER

Vice Cherry Pie, who finished second on last to Sheer Beauty on August 28, went one better this time in a Maiden Condition event for four-year-olds and upwards going 4 ½ furlongs (900m).

It wasn't the best start for the Edward Stanberry trainee but jockey Ruja Lahoe got Vice Cherry Pie to maintain a straight gallop trip. Crossing the dummy rails behind Silverstine (Natalie Berger), Cup Cake (Tevin Foster),and Valiant (Delroy Beharie), Princess Kyra kept a strong gallop.

Vice Cherry Pie got going in the final part of the contest to beat Plutologist (Linton Steadman) by three parts of a length in a time of 56.3. Cup Cake finished third.

PRINCESS KYRA MAKES ONE MOVE

Trained by Colin Ferguson and ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, Princess Kyra made every post a winning one in a dominating 7 ½-length win. That win by Princess Kyra was achieved in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V event for fillies and mares travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Princess Kyra shot to the front at the start and held a slim lead ahead of Sheer Beauty (Samantha Fletcher), Lady Bastipur (Roger Hewitt), and State of Em ergency (Ramon Nepare).

Navigating the half-mile turn, Princess Kyra increased her lead ahead of rivals to enter the lane with a clear advantage. Princess Kyra then powered home to win ahead of Bold Sami (Jordan Barrett) and State of Emergency. The winning time was 1:07.2.

SIX HORSES CLAIMED

Six horses were claimed on the nine-race card.

In the fifth race, Alford Brown claimed Summer Sun for owner Robert Williams from Steven Todd, Andrew McDonald claimed Nala's Bushman for himself from Michael Marlowe, McDonald also claimed Smarty Tradition for owner Richard Whyte from Gary Griffiths, and Lincoln Lungs claimed Coco Chanel for owner Vincent Henry from Gregory Forsyth. All horses in the fifth event were claimed for $450,000 each.

Clifford Atkinson Jr claimed Uncle Vinnie for owner Suzette Williams for $750,000 from Junior Small and Gray Griffiths claimed Salah for owner ACK Stables, also for $750,000, from Steven Todd from the eighth race.