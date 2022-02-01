Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, January 29, 2022

Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, January 29, 2022Tuesday, February 01, 2022
|
Trainer Michael Marlowe (right) and jockey Shane Ellis pose for a photo after the win by Silver Fox.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
General Mubaraak cruises home to victory in the day's third event under jockey Andre Powell.
Listed groom Kirkland Samuels parades first-time starter Scooby before compettiton.
Hall of Fame trainer Richard Azan (right) gives riding instructions to Trinidadian jockey Prayven Badrie.
Groom Dennis Morgan with his charge Mother Nature in the winners’ enclosure. The jockey is Tevin Foster.
Four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson makes his way to the Parade Ring.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy