Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, January 29, 2022

Trainer Michael Marlowe (right) and jockey Shane Ellis pose for a photo after the win by Silver Fox.

(Photos: Garfield Robinson)

General Mubaraak cruises home to victory in the day's third event under jockey Andre Powell.

Listed groom Kirkland Samuels parades first-time starter Scooby before compettiton.

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Azan (right) gives riding instructions to Trinidadian jockey Prayven Badrie.

Groom Dennis Morgan with his charge Mother Nature in the winners’ enclosure. The jockey is Tevin Foster.

Four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson makes his way to the Parade Ring.