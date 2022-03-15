Racing Snaps 2 for Satruday, March 12, 2022

Jockey Youville Pinnock having the time of his life after scroing aboard Happy Go Lucky.

(Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Trainer Ian Parsard (left) have a last chat with jockey Omar Walker (centre) in the Saddling Barn area before the start of a race. At right is assistant trainer Peter-John Parsard.

Jockey Anthony Thomas (right) listens keenly as trainer Jason DaCosta lays out riding plans.

Jockeys Reyan Lewis (left) and Anthony Thomas having a chat on the racetrack while making their way to the winners' enclosure.

Jockey Linton Steadman washes the sand off his face after his come-from-behind win aboard Nefertari.