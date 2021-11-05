RACING SNAPS - Sunday, October 31, 2021

RACING SNAPS - Sunday, October 31, 2021Friday, November 05, 2021
Trainer Rowan Mathie puts the finishing touch on his debutante A Gift From Ben.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
After winning two in a row Dunny Spud (Kiaman McGregor) is joined in the winners' enclosure by trainer Vincent Atkinson.
Jockey Natalie Berger (left) and trainer Fitznahum Williams in the saddling barn area before the start of a race
Berlino's Choice (Linton Steadman) enters the racetrack for her first competitive run.
Trainer Michael Marlowe getting his first-time starter Joe ready for action.
Groom of O & S Tack Room Trophy winner Nuclear Noon Heron Lamie, is a happy man after receiving a bicycle as his winner's prize.
