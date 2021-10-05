Racing Snaps - The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

German jockey Rene Piechulek on Torquator Tasso celebrates after winning in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe horse race at The Paris Longchamp racecourse in Paris on October 3, 2021. (Photos: AFP)

Torquator Tasso heads to the winners' enclosure.

Torquator Tasso (in yellow silks) on the outside making his move in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

German trainer Marcel Weiss (R) with Princess Anne, daughter of the Queen of England during the podium ceremony after the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

German jockey Rene Piechulek raises his hand in triumph after piloting Torquator Tasso to victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.