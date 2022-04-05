Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, April 2, 2022

Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, April 2, 2022Tuesday, April 05, 2022
|
Race Car (Dane Nelson) enters the racetrack for competiton.
Jockey Shane Ellis (left) and many-time champion trainer Philip Feanny in the Parade Ring.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Jockey Phillip Parchment cools out during the races.
Trainer Patruck Lynch (right) having a word with jockey Oneil Scott.
Trainer Christopher Pearson (left) and jockey Shavon Townsend in the winners' enclosure after the win by Rocket Lily.
