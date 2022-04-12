Racing Snaps for Saturday, April 9, 2022

Racing Snaps for Saturday, April 9, 2022Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Trainer Ian Parsard paying special attention to Berning Red, who won the day's sixth event.
Champion jockey Anthony Thomas mounts Madelyn's Sunshine.
Four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson (left) acknowledges groom Vaughn Taylor.
(Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Jockey Shane Ellis (right) makes a point to trainer Anthony Nunes.
Trainer Lawrence Freemantle (left) and jockey Raddesh Roman in the Parade Ring.
Jockey Omar Walker (left) and trainer Philip Feanny planning riding strategies.
