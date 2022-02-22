Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, February 19, 2022

Jockey Dane Nelson leads D's Choice to the winners' enclosure after victory in the day's fourth race.

After weighing in, jockey Paul Francis (right) hands trainer Edward Stanberry the riding equipment. Francis won aboard Stanberry's Sweet Majesty.

Trainer Philip Feanny (left) and jockey Linton Steadman check to see if everything is alright with the racing equipment.

Jockey Raddesh Roman (right) and assistant trainer Roy Jones in the Parade Ring area before the start of the ninth race.

Trainer Jason DaCosta (right) gives riding instructions to jockey Omar Walker before the start of the ninth event.

Jockey Robert “Hardball” Halledeen after his win aboard Chief of State. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)