Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, February 19, 2022

Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, February 19, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022
|
Jockey Dane Nelson leads D's Choice to the winners' enclosure after victory in the day's fourth race.
After weighing in, jockey Paul Francis (right) hands trainer Edward Stanberry the riding equipment. Francis won aboard Stanberry's Sweet Majesty.
Trainer Philip Feanny (left) and jockey Linton Steadman check to see if everything is alright with the racing equipment.
Jockey Raddesh Roman (right) and assistant trainer Roy Jones in the Parade Ring area before the start of the ninth race.
Trainer Jason DaCosta (right) gives riding instructions to jockey Omar Walker before the start of the ninth event.
Jockey Robert “Hardball” Halledeen after his win aboard Chief of State. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy