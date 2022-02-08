Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, February 5, 2022

Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, February 5, 2022Tuesday, February 08, 2022
|
Jockey Dane Dawkins (left) and trainer Gary Subratie after the win by Heavenly Glitter in the night pan.
The winning party of the seventh race - owner/trainer Linton Calder (left), horse Aunt Chico (Chris Mamdeen) and groom Michael Chambers.
Groom Heron Lamie parades Sparkle Diamond in the Parade Ring.
Many-time champion trainer Philip Feanny (right) with his winning charge Talona (Youville Pinnock) in
the winners' enclosure. The groom is Keith Johnson. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Trainer Lawrence Freemantle leads his charge Daytona Belle to the winners' enclosure after winning thrid race. The jockey is Tevin Foster.
Champion Anthony Thomas mounts Eagle One for competition.
