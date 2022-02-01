Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, January 29, 2022

Trainer Gary Subratie puts the final touches on Calculus before the start of the feature event — the Alexander Hamilton Trophy.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas cools out in the Saddling Barn area.

A new jockey in the making

Trainer Lee Clarke (left) pays special attention to his winning charge Silverstine in the winners' enclosure. The listed groom is Anthony Williams.

Trinidadian Prayven Badrie mounts Thirtyonekisses before the start of the second race.

Trainer Anthony Nunes (right) and jockey Robert Halledeen discuss racing tactics.

(Photos: Garfield Robinson)