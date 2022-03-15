Racing Snaps 1 for Satruday, March 12, 2022

Racing Snaps 1 for Satruday, March 12, 2022Tuesday, March 15, 2022
|
Jockey Linton Steadman (left) and part-owner of Prncsshootingstar Paul Hoo after the filly won the Hot Line Stakes. (Photos: Naphatli Junior)
Trainer Kibbeisha Little (right) and jockey Robert Halledeen chilling out in the Saddling Barn area.
Trainer Ryan Darby (left) examines his winning charge Sir Arjun Babu in the winners' enclosure. The listed groom is Steve Gray.
Trainer Steven Todd (with racing equipment in hand) along with jockey Anthony Thomas (centre) heading back through the tunnel after Flying Bullet dead heated with Fortuneonehundred in the third race. Flying Bullet was later disqualified.
Jockey Shane Ellis mounts Runaway Algo for competition.
A member of the SVREL's maintenance staff sanitises the Saddling Barn during the races.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy