Racing Snaps 1 for Satruday, March 12, 2022

Jockey Linton Steadman (left) and part-owner of Prncsshootingstar Paul Hoo after the filly won the Hot Line Stakes. (Photos: Naphatli Junior)

Trainer Kibbeisha Little (right) and jockey Robert Halledeen chilling out in the Saddling Barn area.

Trainer Ryan Darby (left) examines his winning charge Sir Arjun Babu in the winners' enclosure. The listed groom is Steve Gray.

Trainer Steven Todd (with racing equipment in hand) along with jockey Anthony Thomas (centre) heading back through the tunnel after Flying Bullet dead heated with Fortuneonehundred in the third race. Flying Bullet was later disqualified.

Jockey Shane Ellis mounts Runaway Algo for competition.

A member of the SVREL's maintenance staff sanitises the Saddling Barn during the races.