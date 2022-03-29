Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, March 26, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Veteran jockey Oneil Mullings (centre) is having the time of his life with the ladies.
(Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Trainer Kibbeisha Little (left) pays keen attention to pointers from Norman Robertson, clerk of the Saddling Barn and Parade Ring.
Trainer Anthony Nunes (right) and jockey Tevin Foster are seen in the Saddle Barn area.
(From left) Denzil Miller, racing secretary; Lorna Gooden, general manager; and Arielle Beckles, Gooden's executive assistant
Jockey Omar Walker (left) and trainer Ray Phillips watch the replay of the first race after the win by Princess Alani.
'Hot steppers' make their way into the winners' enclosure.
