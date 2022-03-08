Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, March 5, 2022

Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, March 5, 2022Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Trainer Alford Brown (right) gives riding instructions to jockey Daniel Satchell.
Part-owner Anthony Shoucair (left) congratulates trainer Steven Todd after the win by Peaky Blinders on debut.
Trainer Lawrence Freemantle (right) takes off the tongue tie from his charge Nina Dorada, winner of the day's third race.
Trainer Ryan Darby (left) cools down Anaso after the sixth race. At right is listed groom Steve Gray.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Trainer Wilfred Chin (left) and jockey Anthony Thomas cool out in the Saddling Barn area.
Jockey Dane Nelson (left) and assistant trainer Peter John Parsard are seen here after the win by Classical Orb in the first race.
