RACING SNAPS 1 FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2021

RACING SNAPS 1 FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2021Tuesday, October 12, 2021
|
Trainer Tyrone Prince (right) assists apprentice Kemar Pengily aboard Donald Trog for competition.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Racing Secretary Denzil Miller (left) and jockey Anthony Thomas make their way off the racetrack after the running of the sixth race.
Jockey Dick Cardenas cools out before the start of the Royal Dad Trophy. Cardenas rides Billy Whizz for trainer Jason DaCosta.
Trainer Anthony Nunes (left) stands beside jockey Linton Steadman before the start of Royal Dad Trophy.
Trainer Roy Matthews (right) gives riding instructions to Samantha Fletcher before the start of the
Vassell “Jolly Man” Najair Memorial Trophy.
An SVREL staff member cleans out one of the stalls in the saddling area.
