Racing Snaps 1 for Sunday, February 20, 2022

Trainer Anthony Nunes (centre) in the winners' enclosure after a one-two finish by his charges winner Santorini (right) and second-place finisher Bern Notice (left).

Part-owner Solomon Sharpe (left) making sure that Neville Butler, groom of Dunrobin, is well presented.

Denzil Miller (left), presents the Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup to Desmond Lewis, representing Vincent Maine, owner of the winning horse Generational.

Jockey Oneil Mullings (left) and many-time champion trainer Philip Feanny having a chill in the Saddle Barn area.

Jockey Samantha Fletcher (left) and trainer Uton Stewart after they combined to win with Mamacita.

Former four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson gives the thumbs up after his victory aboard Uncle Vinnie. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)