Racing Snaps 1 – Saturday, July 17, 2021

Winners trainer Ian Alexander (left) and jockey Andre Powell take a winning elbow after the win by Princess Statistic.

Jockey Chris Mamdeen (right) with trainer Phillip Elliott in the saddling barn area before the start of a race.

Mark of a Prince being taken care of by his trainer Gregory Forsyth (left). The listed groom is Hugh Bembridge.

Trainer Patrick Lynch (left) walking towards the parade ring with jockey Roger Hewitt.

Hall of Famer groom Linval “Pickins” McFarlane (left) with Racing Secretary Denzil Miller before the start of the race named after McFarlane.

Masked punters at the park (Photos: Joseph Wellington)