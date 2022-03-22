Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, March 19, 2022

Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, March 19, 2022Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|
Sparkle Diamond and groom Heron Lamie quietly waiting in the saddling barn.
Sharp Skirt (Dane Dawkins) heads towards the winners' enclosure after landing the ninth event.
Groom Leon Walker leads his charge Tomohawk into the winners' enclosure. The jockey is Anthony Thomas. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Milkman, under Tevin Foster, easily wins the night pan.
Jockey Shane Ellis (left) and trainer Gary Subratie make their way to the Parade Ring.
Trainer Anthony Nunes (right) gives riding instructions to jockey Tevin Foster.
