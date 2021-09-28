Racing Snaps 1 – Saturday, September 25 2021

Jockey Natalie Berger (right) and trainer Kibbeisha Little review their tactics before the start of a race.

Clocker Donovan Cunningham (left) presents the trophy named in his honour for over 20 years of service to the racing industry to trainer Gregory Forsyth.

GETTING READY FOR A RACE: Trainer Ryan Darby (right) and jockey Tevin Foster make their way to the Parade Ring.

In-form jockey Dane Dawkins (right) after weighing in with trainer Patrick Taylor as they sort out their

equipment.

Jockey Paul “Country” Francis in the process of unsaddling his winner, Nuclear Emma. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)