Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, April 17, 2021

Cryptocurrency and jockey Jemar Jackson (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Trainer Gregory Forsyth leading in his winning charge Markofaprince with jockey Anthony Thomas in the saddle.

ONE-TWO FOR TRAINER JOHNNY WILMOT: Connections of trainer Johnny Wilmot celebrate the one-two finish of Latapy (left – Dane Nelson) and Nuclear Emma (right) with Paul Francis aboard.

Markofaprince (Anthony Thomas) in full drive mode as he sprints away from rivals to score another win down the straight course.

Jockey Samantha Fletcher on Sweet Surprise, her fourth winner for the year.

Jockey Dane Dawkins leaves the saddling barn area before getting on his mount.