Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, April 2, 2022

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes (left) greets a racing fan.

Groom Ian Ramsay keeps his charge Storm A Come relaxed in the Saddle Barn area.

Groom Duran Nugent parades his charge Givemethelight.

Trainer Michael Marlowe (left) leads his charge Salute The Deputy to the winners' enclosure after winning the seventh race. The jockey is Trevor Simpson and groom is Raphael Singh.

Trainer Ryan Darby (left) and jockey Reyan Lewis in the winners' enclosure after the win by Lazer Light.

Dane Nelson rolling over Storm to win the third race. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)