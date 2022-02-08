Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, February 5, 2022

Talona (Youville Pinnock) holds off Luksol (Anthony Thomas) to win the second race. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Jockey Halledeen makes sure all is well aboard Select Me before the start of the fourth race.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas (left) cools out in the Saddle Barn area along with trainer Jason DaCosta (centre). At right is Greg Fennell.

Many-time champion conditioner Philip Feanny (left) presents the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy to winning owner of Eagle One, Cartlon Watson.

Apprentice Carlos Blake tries to get an unruly Soul Amia under control.

Duke gets a little attention from trainer Gary Subratie.