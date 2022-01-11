Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, January 8, 2022

Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, January 8, 2022Tuesday, January 11, 2022
|
VICTORY IS SO SWEET! Groom Robert “West” Wedderburn jumps for joy after his charge Positive ID won the eighth race.
After victory in race four Crafty and Ready (Oshane Nugent) led by his listed groom Derrick Green is about to enter the winners' enclosure.
Jockey Jerome “Cranberry” Innis on his first winner in 2022, Positive ID trained by Michael Marlowe. The listed groom is Robert Wedderburn.
Jockey Andre Powell displays his appreciation for his winner Blood Fire. The listed groom is Leon Levy.
The in-form and now leading rider Robert Halledeen jumps aboard chance ride Ha Gow Siu Mei.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
