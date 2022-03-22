Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, March 19, 2022

Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, March 19, 2022Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Racing Commissioner Anthony Shoucair (left) has a chat with jockey Phillip Parchment.
Groom Nathan Parry pays special attention to his charge Awesome Treasure.
Trainer Tensang Chung (left) and jockey Matthew Bennett discusses racing plans
Anthony Thomas leads Storm Valley home after the running of the night pan.
Trainer Jason DaCosta (left) and jockey Reyan Lewis pose for a photo in the winners' enclosure after the win by Baton Rouge. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
Alphanso Harris (left), assistant trainer to Carl Anderson, greets jockey Bebeto Harvey after the latter won on Emperorofthecats.
