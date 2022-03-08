Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, March 5, 2022

Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, March 5, 2022Tuesday, March 08, 2022
|
Trainer Fitzgerald Richards (second right) along with the connections of Patriarch (left-Robert Halledeen) and God of Love (right-Javaniel Patterson). Patriarch and God of Love finished first and second in the SVREL 5th Anniversary Trophy feature event. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Trainer Tensang Chung putting the final touches on Secret Identity before competition.
Secret Identity with trainer Tensang Chung.
Trainer Jason DaCosta adjusts the equipment on Eagle One.
Nina Dorada being led into the winners' enclosure after victory in the third event. The jockey is Raddesh Roman.
Jockey Oneil Mullings (left) and trainer Richard Azan discussing racing plans.
