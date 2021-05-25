Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, May 22, 2021

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Terry Morant (left) of the Racing Office after presenting gift baskets to starters' assistant Steve Faulkner (centre) and Wayne Moncrieffe. Apprentice Kemoy Parchment (left) and trainer Lawrence Freemantle enjoying a quiet

moment. Trainers Robert Pearson (left) and Ian Parsard watching the parade of horses. Racing Secretary Denzil Miller (left) presents long-time starters' assistant Silbert Scott with a gift basket. Assistant starter Dwayne Timoll (left) presents the trophy named in his honour to Jermaine Stewart, representing owner of the winner, Alexa's Dream.

