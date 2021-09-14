Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, September 11, 2021

Laban being guided to the racetrack by Samantha Fletcher.

Trainer Kibbeisha Little and jockey Anthony Thomas after they combined to win for the second time in a row with Corazon Sin Miedo.

Jockey Oshane Nugent (left) on his return to the saddle with trainer Fitzgerald Richards.

Trainer Gresford Smith (right) with his winner Bruce Wayne (Aaron Chatrie).

Trainer Adin 'Dreaddie' Williams leads in his first winner this season She's A Mistake.

She's A Mistake with jockey Oneil Mullings. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)