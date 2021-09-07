Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, September 4, 2021

PEAS IN A POD. Jockey Shane Ellis ( left) and trainer Alford Brown in the saddling barn area (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

MAKING A POINT: Trainer Lance Richards getting his point across to jockey Samantha Fletcher.

Jockey Tevin Foster putting his head gear in place after piloting Loose Ball to victory.

Trainer and former jockey Fitzroy Glispie (right) in conversation with six-time champion jockey Omar Walker.

THE WINNING ELBOW. In-form jockey Dane Dawkins (right) and trainer Patrick “Mice” Taylor share a winning elbow after they combined to win with Bridal Blush.