Racing Snaps 2 – Saturday, August 21, 2021

Trainer Neive Graham cools out inbetween races. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Jockey Ruja Lahoe retrieves a piece of equipment after victory aboard Awesome Glitter.

TAKING TWO: Trainer Welsh Soutar (left) holding court with colleague conditioner Dennis

Lee.

Despite pouring rain, these racegoers in their masks were present at the track.

After piloting Rohan Kabir to victory in driving rain, jockey Anthony Thomas heads to the scales.