Racing Snaps 2 – Saturday, January 15, 2022

A GLORIOUS FIRST-AND SECOND-PLACE FINISH: The connections of winner Patriarch (right – Dane Dawkins) and second-place God of Love (left – Robert Halledeen) in the winners' enclosure after the running of the St Catherine Cup feature.

Trainer Gregory Forsyth (left) and jockey Tevin Foster watch the replay of the win by Basilicus.

Will The Conquerer being saddled for his racing assignment by trainer Robert Pearson.

Trainer Gary Subratie is as pleased as ever with the performance of his filly Atomica.

Broken Light in front at the winning post with Hakeem Pottinger in the saddle. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)