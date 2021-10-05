Racing Snaps 2 – Saturday, October 2, 2021

Trainer Anthony Dixon making sure all is well with his winner Diosa De Oro. The jockey is Dick Cardenas.

Jockey Anthony Thomas (right) explaining to trainer Steven Todd how he got the job done on The Genesis.

Groom Oshane Wallace pays close attention to his charge Rojorn Di Pilot.

Groom of She's A Wonder Kenneth Kaple raises his hands in triumph after his filly won the I'mSatisfied

Trophy.

Jockey Romario Spencer gets his equipment in order on God of Love.

A happy jockey Robert Halledeen takes a comfortable seat as he watches the replay of the race he won on High Diplomacy.