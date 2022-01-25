Racing Snaps 2 – Sunday, January 16, 2022

Trainer Adin Williams (right) enjoys the winning moment with War of the Roses (Phillip Parchment). The listed groom at left is Herbert Cousins.

The consistent Rupunzel (Dane Nelson) takes the track for her racing assignment. Rupunzel has raced eight times and has finished second six times.

THE WEHBY CLAN! Don Wehby (second left) poses with with his winning charge,One Don, along with daughter Abigail and son Nicholas. The jockey is Robert Halledeen.

Apprentice Romario Spencer on his way to be weighed in after winning on Balazo.

After winning her first race, Outbidder with Jerome Innis in the saddle, make their way to the winners' circle.

Bloodsweatandtears (Dane Nelson), after another victory, heads to the winners' enclosure.

(Photos: Naphtali Junior)