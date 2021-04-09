Racing Snaps 2 – Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Racing Snaps 2 – Wednesday, April 7, 2021Friday, April 09, 2021
|
Photo 1: Jockey Robert Halledeen making his entrance for a riding engagement. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Photo 2: Trainer Donovan Russell (right) and jockey Andre Powell cooling out and
finalising their race plan.
Photo 3: Members of the starting gate crew on their way to the starting gates to get a race underway.
Photo 4: Apprentice Nicholas Hibbert (right) and trainer Arnold Rambally Jr
Photo 5: Jockey Romario Spencer with whip in hand walking to the Parade Ring.
Photo 6: Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz (left), in one of his rare visits to Caymanas Park, chats with jockey Omar Walker. Vaz is part-owner of Action Ann who finished second in the Thornbird Stakes.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy