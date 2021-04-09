Racing Snaps 2 – Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Photo 1: Jockey Robert Halledeen making his entrance for a riding engagement. (Photos: Naphtali Junior) Photo 2: Trainer Donovan Russell (right) and jockey Andre Powell cooling out and

finalising their race plan. Photo 3: Members of the starting gate crew on their way to the starting gates to get a race underway. Photo 4: Apprentice Nicholas Hibbert (right) and trainer Arnold Rambally Jr Photo 5: Jockey Romario Spencer with whip in hand walking to the Parade Ring. Photo 6: Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz (left), in one of his rare visits to Caymanas Park, chats with jockey Omar Walker. Vaz is part-owner of Action Ann who finished second in the Thornbird Stakes.

