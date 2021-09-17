Racing Snaps 2 – Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Trainer Linval Calder (right) and jockey Marshall Porter (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

After winning on Nakamura jockey Oshane Nugent, with delight, jumps off in the winners' enclosure.

Horses about to leave the starting gates in a nine-furlongs and 25-yards contest.

Jockey Linton Steadman heads to the jockeys' room after his mount was declared a late non-starter at

the gates.

BLENDING! Co-champion jockey Anthony Thomas blends in with his surroundings.

Jockey Omar Walker atop the winner of the 2021 running of the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy, Money Monster.